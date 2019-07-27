As Conns (CONN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Hillman Co Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.23 Million

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 30,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 420,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 326,230 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 7.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,000 shares to 5,096 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 43,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 37,687 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 58,360 shares. Trexquant Investment L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,431 shares. Moreover, Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company has 1.44% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 27,497 shares. Axa has 19,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research invested in 0% or 11,280 shares. 56,926 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited. Yorktown And Rech reported 24,269 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 51,756 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 3.37M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 10,995 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Us Commercial Bank De owns 134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Wright Lee A.. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by MARTIN BOB L. Miller Norman bought 11,765 shares worth $200,358. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $179,729 was made by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Thursday, June 6.

