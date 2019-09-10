As Conns (CONN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Lowered by $679,580 Its Holding; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Stake in Anheuser (BUD) Has Cut by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 30,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 389,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 420,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.23M market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 797,850 shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 80,715 shares to 89,315 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 48,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 385,404 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 195,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 11,508 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 209,749 shares. Axa stated it has 19,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,942 were reported by Tower Research Llc (Trc). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 475,000 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech owns 24,269 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 1.91 million shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 4,000 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Wells Fargo And Mn has 193,978 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 58,360 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 10,000 shares. Principal Finance Inc holds 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 196,320 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Miller Norman bought $200,358 worth of stock. Shein Oded had bought 3,000 shares worth $50,880. The insider MARTIN BOB L bought $453,184. HAWORTH JAMES H bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565. $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Wright Lee A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 13,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Interocean Capital Llc invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,030 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,200 shares. Moreover, Sather Gp has 0.09% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). M Hldg owns 3,282 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Diversified Trust holds 2,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, First LP has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 361,904 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 76,806 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Essex Inv Mngmt reported 1,454 shares stake. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.15% or 4,575 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,250 shares. Narwhal Cap Management has invested 0.32% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Check Cap Ca reported 0.14% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.