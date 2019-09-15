As Connectone Bancorp New (CNOB) Stock Value Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Trimmed by $641,212 Its Position; Baupost Group Raised Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (CNOB) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 29,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 361,635 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.20M, down from 390,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 109,282 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 41.94 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 39.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 4.41 million shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION

Analysts await ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CNOB’s profit will be $20.86M for 9.61 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $120.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 58,334 shares to 530,323 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold CNOB shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.24 million shares or 4.32% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 14,924 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 533,889 shares. Fmr owns 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 1.33 million shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 74,299 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Amer Int Gru Inc Inc holds 21,063 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 86,480 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 9,523 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 114,107 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,374 shares. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 636,193 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.23 million shares to 9.44 million shares, valued at $167.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

