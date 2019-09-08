As Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Stock Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Boosted Position; Stifel Financial Increased Banner (BANR) Position by $1.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 40,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34 million, up from 991,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 88,679 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 33,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 272,520 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, up from 239,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 126,415 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 11,078 shares to 92,159 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 98,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,384 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 42,304 shares. 1,020 were accumulated by Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,790 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Llc accumulated 36 shares. holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 24,125 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 206 shares. Mufg Americas reported 2,000 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 37,426 shares stake. Everence Management holds 0.04% or 4,150 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 497,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.02% or 21,640 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 26 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Panagora Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 3,448 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,162 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 14,943 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 96,169 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 46,595 shares. Hennessy holds 295,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Capital Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 21,127 shares. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Limited has 0.38% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 206,440 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Ameritas Prtn has 2,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 1.31M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 5,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

