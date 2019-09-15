As Connecticut Wtr Svc Com (CTWS) Valuation Rose, Holder Gabelli Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $561,384; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Alexandria Capital Llc

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (CTWS) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 8,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The hedge fund held 8,464 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $590,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 56,941 shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 11/05/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMED ITS COMMITMENT TO MERGER OF EQUALS WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 15/03/2018 – Combined Connecticut Water Service-SJW Company Expected to Establish Dividend at Least Equivalent to SJW’s 2018 Annual Dividend of $1.12/Share; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Connecticut Water Serv. Rtgs Unfcted By Plan; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS INSIST CTWS BOARD MEET W/ COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER URGES SJW HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CTWS DEAL; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SEVEN DIRECTORS WILL BE APPOINTED BY SJW GROUP AND FIVE DIRECTORS BY CONNECTICUT WATER ON BOARD OF COMBINED CO; 16/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Connecticut Water Service, Inc; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTH COMPANIES’ EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers holds 199,480 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.71% or 527,260 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. 5,083 were reported by Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Co. Bridges Inv Management holds 128,029 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 950 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities has 16,268 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 48,507 shares. Rockland Trust owns 4,801 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Lc has invested 5.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 1,477 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York reported 13,595 shares. Psagot Invest House invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thomasville Retail Bank accumulated 0.06% or 1,531 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 15,604 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,366 shares to 80,558 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,985 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.72 million for 14.35 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CTWS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 5.59 million shares or 2.27% more from 5.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.