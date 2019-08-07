As Conmed Com (CNMD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.20 Million; Violich Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Share Price Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 12.58M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Conmed Corp Com (CNMD) by 68.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 14,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 6,635 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 21,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Conmed Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 163,217 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 54,525 shares to 68,900 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Korn Ferry Com New (NYSE:KFY) by 19,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited accumulated 5,586 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Swiss Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Putnam Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 85,159 shares. 394,979 are held by Westwood Grp Inc Inc. 7,457 are held by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability. 1,455 were reported by First Mercantile Company. Trexquant Inv LP reported 6,860 shares stake. 1,387 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Envestnet Asset accumulated 16,155 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Management Limited Co holds 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) or 145,181 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 26,514 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Vanguard Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.77M shares.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa owns 4,650 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.48% or 20,000 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ohio-based Lifeplan Finance has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,700 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. 38,015 were reported by West Oak Cap Lc. Sol Mgmt owns 40,785 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 88,506 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 405,092 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 484,993 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Beese Fulmer Inv reported 4,758 shares.