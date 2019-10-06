As Conmed (CNMD) Valuation Rose, Holder Meeder Asset Management Trimmed Stake; As Timken Co (TKR) Share Price Declined, American Century Companies Raised by $5.92 Million Its Holding

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 89.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42,000, down from 4,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 257,005 shares traded or 21.57% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 116,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 726,475 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.30M, up from 610,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 261,195 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1.07M shares to 333,577 shares, valued at $58.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 417,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,456 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,216 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CNMD shares while 64 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 20.13% less from 38.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 11,094 shares to 18,628 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc by 6,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

Analysts await CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CNMD’s profit will be $15.65M for 43.09 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by CONMED Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.