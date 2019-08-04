As Conmed (CNMD) Stock Value Rose, Acadian Asset Management Lifted Position by $912,170; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lifted Its Centene (CNC) Holding by $1.03 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 145.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 10,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 18,562 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 226,247 shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 24/05/2018 – CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WellCare to hire 300 in North Carolina – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,645 shares to 95,464 shares, valued at $28.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,875 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,935 shares. 52,422 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 38,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Polar Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer Grp accumulated 1,233 shares. 112,172 are owned by British Columbia Management. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 4.02 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. 166,914 were accumulated by Royal London Asset. Tributary Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.09% or 22,900 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Miracle Mile Ltd, a California-based fund reported 49,700 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,098 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 3.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 1,400 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 665,068 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $166.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 260,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.55M shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 18,070 shares. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.04% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 1.43 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 31,300 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 8,888 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Strs Ohio owns 72,200 shares. 40,000 are owned by Pura Vida Investments. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Greenwood Assoc Llc accumulated 4,248 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 17,009 shares. Rech Glob has 1.90M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 8,943 shares.