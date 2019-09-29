As Conmed (CNMD) Stock Rose, Holder Raymond James & Associates Boosted Position; Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 13,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The institutional investor held 41,276 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 28,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 204,577 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 22/04/2018 - DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 10/04/2018 - Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 5,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 52,588 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 58,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 1.22M shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 41,824 shares to 747,580 shares, valued at $155.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 401,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 20.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 134,346 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cibc World Mkts reported 357,533 shares stake. Da Davidson Comm, Montana-based fund reported 3,465 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 256 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 59,908 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 54,230 were reported by Westpac. 7,750 were reported by Wellington Shields Management Ltd Company. Pictet Asset Management holds 50,490 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 38,386 shares stake. Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,149 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has 0.39% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 18,717 shares. 1.24 million are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 55,831 shares to 18,036 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank First Natl Corp (BFNC) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,950 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).