As Conmed (CNMD) Shares Rose, Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Position by $1.33 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased Stake by $691,600

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 15,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 189,925 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.25M, down from 205,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.2. About 206,902 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 4,200 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 3,838 shares. 6,704 are owned by Hm Management Llc. Valinor LP has 1.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Twin Capital Mgmt owns 32,059 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3,320 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & has invested 1.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc reported 183 shares stake. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 1,240 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 1.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcmillion Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,747 are held by Etrade Ltd. Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 46,563 shares. Counselors accumulated 0.42% or 28,470 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 52,200 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc by 61,473 shares to 370,961 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 196,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Limited.

Analysts await CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CNMD’s profit will be $15.84 million for 43.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by CONMED Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.