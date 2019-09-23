As Concho Resources (CXO) Valuation Declined, Grassi Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $350,200; Cooper Creek Partners Management Continues to Hold Position in Stoneridge (SRI)

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Concho Resources (CXO) by 186.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 5,225 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $539,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Concho Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 3.65 million shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 113,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 346,559 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93M, up from 232,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 492,597 shares traded or 126.59% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. 10,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. 1,500 shares were bought by Schroer Brenda R, worth $104,500. $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A on Monday, August 5.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,550 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryl Dtch Shell by 7,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,345 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.04% stake. Kingfisher Llc owns 7,820 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 41,128 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 17,896 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 87,180 shares. Agf Investments has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 11,593 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 2.85M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.03% or 287,603 shares. Capstone Lc has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Citadel Lc owns 2.42 million shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2,300 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oppenheimer And has 4,472 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 32,754 shares to 30,405 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Holdings by 170,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,732 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

