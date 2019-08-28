As Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Value Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.95 Million; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Value Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 52,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 7.19M shares traded or 60.73% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 122,738 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 105,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 1.12M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47,923 shares to 110,411 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 262,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 1.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 53,105 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arrow Fincl Corp invested in 1.23% or 43,300 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 3,767 shares. Hilltop Hldg Incorporated invested 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has 4,524 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 9,745 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 58,772 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Texas-based Beacon Fincl Gru has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shine Investment Advisory holds 0.1% or 1,776 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,422 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Mercantile Trust reported 26,952 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 2,555 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. HARPER JACK F had bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000 on Wednesday, August 7. Schroer Brenda R had bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500 on Thursday, August 15. 2,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A. 7,000 shares were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S, worth $492,240.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:EQM) by 97,639 shares to 13.84M shares, valued at $638.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 477,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).