As Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $3.48 Million; Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding Maintained by Rr Partners Lp

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 400,963 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 33,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 88,990 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18 million, down from 122,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 1.68 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Lc De holds 0.48% or 169,800 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 660 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl accumulated 417,857 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brant Point Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,760 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 28,608 shares. Bamco has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 26,853 shares. New York-based Buckingham Cap Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ci holds 0.33% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 573,897 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.07% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 39,146 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 373,955 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tower Llc (Trc) reported 23,635 shares. 68,481 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Shares for $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. 700 shares were bought by Helms Susan J, worth $49,084. 2,000 shares were bought by Merriman Gary A, worth $139,800 on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 431,656 shares to 41.62 million shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Industries Inc. by 6,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR).

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 74,098 shares to 192,502 shares, valued at $43.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

