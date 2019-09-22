As Concho Resources (CXO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Upped Its Position; Argent Capital Management Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Position by $5.02 Million; Stock Value Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 82,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 18.20M shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Concho Resources (CXO) by 186.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 5,225 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $539,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Concho Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 3.65M shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59,500 shares to 446,000 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,600 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by HARPER JACK F, worth $654,000 on Wednesday, August 7. Merriman Gary A bought $139,800 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, August 15 Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 1,500 shares. $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were bought by Helms Susan J.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.