As Concho Res (CXO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Boosted Its Position; General Electric Co (GE) Stake Upped by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 29.86 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 280.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 926,540 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 15,400 shares to 14,800 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,398 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares to 176,932 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,392 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

