As Concho Res (CXO) Share Value Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Boosted Stake; Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holding Maintained by Bank Of Nova Scotia

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 12614.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.89 million, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $100.05. About 319,748 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian in Deal Valued at $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 684.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 63,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.10M, up from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $228.92. About 58,327 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 761,646 shares to 234,052 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Call) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,600 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 5,087 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 37,076 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 6.05M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 85,547 shares. 4,345 were reported by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Management Lp holds 1.72% or 325,001 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 57,832 shares. Texas Cap Comml Bank Tx reported 7,271 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Ltd Company invested 0.35% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Timessquare Capital Lc holds 0.61% or 708,300 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cibc Mkts Corp holds 114,898 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 21,002 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41,690 shares to 86,976 shares, valued at $31.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,213 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).