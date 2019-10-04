As Concho Res (CXO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Corecommodity Management Lifted Stake; Unisys (UIS) Valuation Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 68,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 10,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103,000, down from 78,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.21M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 1.19M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 13/03/2018 – Astadia Publishes AWS Performance Benchmark Guide for Moving UNISYS Enterprise Applications to AWS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 188.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 13,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 20,694 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 7,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 2.42 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 16,482 shares to 3,491 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 156,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,740 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Inv Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 480 shares. 8,066 were reported by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 578 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 7,174 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. 3,000 are held by U S Investors. Nomura Asset Communications Limited reported 0.03% stake. 216,600 are owned by Adage Cap Prtn Lc. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 269,194 shares. First Personal Financial owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 19 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 964,787 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rmb Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 0.09% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. The insider HARPER JACK F bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000. 1,500 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R. Merriman Gary A bought $139,800 worth of stock. BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought $492,240 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares to 241,978 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 7,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 114,100 shares. Next Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 20 shares. 24,490 were accumulated by Sei Invests. 958 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.36M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 1 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 111,982 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 2.68M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 1,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 52,665 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Cordasco Net invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Cadence Capital Limited Company holds 0.17% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 176,781 shares.