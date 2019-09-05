As Concho Res (CXO) Market Valuation Declined, Leucadia National Decreased Its Holding; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Price Rose, Discovery Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $38.24 Million

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 57,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 93,897 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, down from 151,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.8. About 2.06 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 919,049 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. The insider Helms Susan J bought 700 shares worth $49,084. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.80M for 23.93 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 43,578 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Llc owns 4,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 846,869 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 200 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advsr. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cwm Ltd has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 266,368 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 680,060 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Prudential Finance owns 265,364 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 28 shares. Moreover, Glacier Peak Cap has 0.25% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 2,500 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares to 444,810 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,900 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

