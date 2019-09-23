As Concho Res (CXO) Market Valuation Declined, Alyeska Investment Group LP Upped by $9.51 Million Its Position; Capital One Financial (COF) Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Cut Position

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 173,667 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.76M, down from 178,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.84M shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 92,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 387,355 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.97M, up from 295,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 3.65 million shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) by 10,636 shares to 239,206 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Select Taxfree Income 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 26,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 247 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 4,291 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 82,653 shares. Verus Inc has 0.13% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,307 shares. Pggm accumulated 163,764 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.39% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 66,973 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company holds 80,711 shares. The New York-based Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 2.56M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation reported 397,503 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2,219 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 134,088 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.11 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, August 15. Merriman Gary A bought $139,800 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought 7,000 shares worth $492,240. 10,000 shares were bought by HARPER JACK F, worth $654,000 on Wednesday, August 7.

