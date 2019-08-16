As Concho Res Com (CXO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Lowered Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Lowered by $7.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 2.29M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 10/05/2018 – MEDIAPRO IN TALKS WITH TEL ITALIA, VODAFONE RE SOCCER TV RIGHTS; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (CXO) by 80.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 21,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 5,074 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, down from 26,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 2.02 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 107,628 shares to 126,287 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc Spon Adr Cl A (NASDAQ:JD) by 57,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. BRIDWELL TUCKER S had bought 7,000 shares worth $492,240. 700 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J. The insider HARPER JACK F bought 10,000 shares worth $654,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 10,844 shares. Key Group Incorporated (Cayman) Limited reported 2,500 shares stake. 156,561 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Wetherby Asset stated it has 2,429 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amg National Trust Commercial Bank holds 12,245 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 1.08 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 167,550 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 73,060 shares. Lpl Llc has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 16,159 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Capstone Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 85,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 891,417 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares to 866,836 shares, valued at $41.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.