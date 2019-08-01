As Concho Res Com (CXO) Shares Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $6.20 Million; Western Union (WU) Valuation Rose While First Manhattan Company Cut Holding by $1.90 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (CXO) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 56,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 417,039 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.28 million, up from 360,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 23.26% or $22.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 6.32M shares traded or 269.48% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Western Union (WU) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 105,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 140,643 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 246,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Western Union for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Partnership With Amazon Is A Growth Catalyst For Western Union – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Western Union (WU) Collaborates with UK Post Office to Offer Digital International Payments – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standex Intl Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 41,150 shares to 44,725 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Techn Inc (NYSE:A) by 9,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amrc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Axa holds 2.38M shares. New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 894,001 shares. Clark Estates New York holds 0.54% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 188,100 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Investec Asset Limited holds 938,751 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 2.68 million shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc holds 97,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Somerset holds 0.01% or 1,382 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile stated it has 3,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.14% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 4.60M shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs reported 158,518 shares stake. Csat Advisory LP holds 2,058 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SRCI vs. CXO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Chevron, Exxon earnings: Shale M&A is high on the list of investor concerns – MarketWatch” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.