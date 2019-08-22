As Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Declined, Holder Acadian Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Canal Insurance Company Lifted Its Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) Position by $1.91 Million

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NUAN) by 119.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 119,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 219,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Nuance Communications Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 486,190 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 121,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 535,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 656,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 31,026 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.02% or 3.01M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp accumulated 3,263 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 49,038 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 308,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies has 608,755 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 2.69M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.43 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 93,863 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 23,881 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd owns 441,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 763,922 shares. Marathon Capital has 0.18% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 23,225 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 622,860 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Share Price Has Gained 15% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company by 100,469 shares to 103,239 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 421,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 126 shares. First Manhattan invested in 453,091 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 288 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 20,255 shares. 46 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Bvf Il reported 1.39M shares. Vanguard Group holds 958,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,362 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc has 10,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 195,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 24,110 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 10,307 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 110,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 227,088 shares.