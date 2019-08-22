As Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Share Value Declined, Perceptive Advisors Increased Stake by $3.97 Million; North Star Investment Management Has Cut Stake in A. H. Belo (AHC) by $666,360

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 45,758 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (AHC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 222,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A. H. Belo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 2,570 shares traded. A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) has declined 18.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO; 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC); 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $32,140 activity.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 4,072 shares to 14,056 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch (NYSE:BUD) by 8,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold AHC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 12.86 million shares or 0.15% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mgmt Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heartland Inc holds 957,400 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Minerva Ltd Llc reported 2.02% stake. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Bank Of America Corp De reported 102,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 24,175 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,461 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 845,010 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC). Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 2,377 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) for 33,091 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 38,584 shares. Parthenon Ltd accumulated 183,884 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 19,984 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 195,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 31,900 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc accumulated 10,092 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 46 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 33,455 shares. Alps has invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 826,868 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 14,160 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 1.72M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 0% or 148,495 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc accumulated 0% or 126 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 28,500 shares. 227,088 are held by Geode Limited Com. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 104,195 shares.