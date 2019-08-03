As Conagra Foods (CAG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder F&V Capital Management Raised Holding; Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Position in Wp Carey (WPC) as Shares Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.12 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61 million shares traded or 96.22% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,057 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 785 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 83,823 shares. 39,330 were accumulated by Qs Limited Liability. 167,789 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,390 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 2,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 163,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 14,235 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares to 51,257 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,670 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

