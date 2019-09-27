As Conagra Foods (CAG) Valuation Declined, Howard Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.99 Million Its Stake; Visa (V) Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 76,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 283,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 207,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 13.23M shares traded or 160.82% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,132 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35M, down from 79,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33 million shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

