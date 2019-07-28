As Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Rose, Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Its Stake; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Held by Valinor Management Llc

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 536,470 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26 million, up from 528,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 91.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 301,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 329,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors owns 510 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested 0.19% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cibc Asset reported 50,536 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated owns 27,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 94,159 shares. Cibc World Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 73,848 shares. Polaris Greystone Limited Com accumulated 0.12% or 58,826 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 29,649 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Element Management Limited stated it has 319,178 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 900,324 shares. Valley Advisers reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,772 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,439 shares to 67,794 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 34,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 284,200 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $92.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingdon Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 3.8% or 151,980 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.18% or 4,320 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,609 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,361 were accumulated by Yhb Inv. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,011 shares. Randolph reported 2.61% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 478 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 20,033 shares stake. Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 462 shares. Richard C Young invested in 3.42% or 95,811 shares. Adage Prtnrs Limited Com owns 334,906 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 108,790 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 93,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sabal Tru Company reported 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.