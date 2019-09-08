As Conagra Foods (CAG) Stock Declined, F&V Capital Management Upped Position by $3.20 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Maintains Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433.11M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.47M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares to 661,349 shares, valued at $62.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,682 shares to 64,373 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,935 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

