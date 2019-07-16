As Conagra Foods (CAG) Shares Rose, F&V Capital Management Boosted Holding by $3.20 Million; Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Increased Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 4.24 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 3.68M shares traded or 20.19% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/27: (DOVA) (ZGNX) (OFG) (AAOI) (ACRS) (CAG) (RAD) (BA) (more) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,375 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oppenheimer & Co Inc holds 27,545 shares. Mufg Americas owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 4,976 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 0.14% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Burney Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.03% or 16,604 shares. Buckingham Mgmt owns 295,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 917 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pennsylvania Tru invested in 15,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 93,391 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 3 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated accumulated 82,595 shares.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vonage and Freshworks Enhance Customer Experience Via Multichannel Communications – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cloud Computing Magazine Names Vonage a 2019 Product of the Year Award Winner – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage: Not Your Legacy Communications Company Anymore – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage wins 2019 ContactCenterWorld Top Ranking Performer Award – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Twilio Could Tumble in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 26,659 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 140,880 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 129,520 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 2.69M shares. Rothschild Communication Asset Management Us has 0.32% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 2.93M shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 486,265 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 206,987 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 570 shares. Moreover, Rech Global Invsts has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 8.65M shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 74,382 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares to 302 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 34,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,595 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.