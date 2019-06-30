As Conagra Foods (CAG) Shares Rose, F&V Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $3.20 Million; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Holder Jlb & Associates Has Boosted Its Position

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 15,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $69.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 12.20M shares traded or 135.91% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,697 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $347,961 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 8,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,373 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.