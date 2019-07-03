As Conagra Foods (CAG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder F&V Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Gemmer Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in A B M Industries (ABM) by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 5.27 million shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 221,440 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD)

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares to 100,375 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,791 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IQ, RAD, KBH, PIR – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Symons Mgmt Inc invested 2.55% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 7.25M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.01% stake. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated stated it has 58,460 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited has invested 0.53% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Element Cap Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 319,178 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Korea Inv reported 2.15M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 564 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 246 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 35,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0% or 450 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Regions Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 47,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 68,250 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 43,949 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.14% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 161 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 670 are held by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 22,315 shares in its portfolio. 7,000 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 14,753 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,949 shares to 413,884 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 23,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.06M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.