As Conagra Foods (CAG) Market Valuation Declined, F&V Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Trimmed Holding in Kansas City Southern Com (KSU) by $616,860 as Share Price Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com (KSU) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 5,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 40,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, down from 45,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 967,245 shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 93,329 shares. Bridges invested 0.13% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sasco Cap Ct invested in 4.07% or 1.56M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 177,900 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Earnest Prns Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 246 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares. 1,300 were reported by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Oppenheimer And has 27,545 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Laurion Cap Management Lp stated it has 335,265 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 7,772 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Veritable Lp stated it has 16,454 shares. Moreover, Hrt Lc has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 10,646 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,960 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,305 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.79M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 6,656 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,727 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Company reported 5.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 197 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated Lp holds 0.01% or 5,130 shares. Essex Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 220 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 50,090 shares. Murphy Mngmt reported 2,475 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.15% or 2,486 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 31,297 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 285,222 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc Com Npv Cl A Isin #Ca82509l1076 Sedol #Bx865c7 by 34,315 shares to 287,263 shares, valued at $59.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GS) by 27,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc Com.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.