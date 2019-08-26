As Conagra Brands (Put) (CAG) Stock Declined, Nomura Holdings Upped Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted Eagle Materials (Call) (EXP) Stake by $13.65 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) (CAG) by 28.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 39,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 140,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 3.48M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (EXP) by 156.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 266,400 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, up from 103,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 567,936 shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Third Avenue Management Thinks It Is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials: No Added Value From The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 20 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 3,178 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 20 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 7,940 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 2,457 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc has 9,846 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,230 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Llc reported 926,326 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Daiwa Gp stated it has 28,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 28,643 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 6,896 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 7,712 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 61,534 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 109,900 shares to 405,000 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 133,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,498 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (Put) (NYSE:BCE).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT) by 77,800 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 172,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,516 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.