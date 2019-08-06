As Conagra Brands Com (CAG) Stock Value Declined, Bridges Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $826,659; Brinker Capital Holding in Visa (V) Decreased by $918,840

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc Com (CAG) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 30,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 117,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 148,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 4.37M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 119,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, down from 125,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $200.44 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,487 shares to 30,049 shares, valued at $53.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 4,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24B for 29.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 116,250 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $68.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 41,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,512 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).