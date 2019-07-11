As Conagra Brands (CAG) Valuation Rose, Soros Fund Management Upped Its Stake by $19.58 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Holds Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC)

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.32M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 2.57 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – BIGS Sunflower Seeds Launches First-Ever Taco Bell “Taco Supreme” Flavor Seeds; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 14308.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 14.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.31 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.94M, up from 99,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 991,150 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,600 shares. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 223,780 shares to 101,220 shares, valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 354,847 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $97.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.