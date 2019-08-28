As Conagra Brands (CAG) Valuation Declined, Jana Partners Increased by $38.32 Million Its Position; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Valuation Rose While Bank Of Montreal Has Upped Stake

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 368,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.42M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.77. About 459,819 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 335,283 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 43,500 shares to 56,500 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 23,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,368 shares, and cut its stake in California Res Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 1,176 shares. James Research invested in 117 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 257,504 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 88,642 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 40,474 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 50,920 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Corp holds 803,001 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Azimuth Cap reported 17,659 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 44,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 94,472 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,150 shares.