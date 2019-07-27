As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Rose, Indexiq Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $325,404; Anadarko Pete Com (APC) Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Upped Position by $755,775 as Shares Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (APC) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 16,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,807 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 76,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 25,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

