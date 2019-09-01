As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Price Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $14.40 Million Its Position; Standex International (SXI) Shares Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 177.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 533,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 833,504 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.12M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Standex International Corporation (SXI) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 16,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Standex International Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.75. About 93,343 shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/04/2018 – Standex Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – Standex Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Ser (NYSE:FIS) by 17,312 shares to 314,244 shares, valued at $35.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series by 2,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Standex International only industrial gainer; Manitowoc and Ocean Power Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Papa John’s International, Caleres, and Standex International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,144 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd invested in 397 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 8,054 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 4,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 98,720 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). California State Teachers Retirement has 19,221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). 35,987 were reported by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com. First Manhattan accumulated 44,725 shares. S&Co reported 0.02% stake. State Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 11,159 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Parametric Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 57,838 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,400 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 15,605 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Atria Invests Ltd Liability reported 8,072 shares. Loeb Ptnrs reported 557 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 3,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.02% or 33,705 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 166 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 1,176 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 900,324 shares. Sasco Capital Ct has 4.07% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 17,659 were accumulated by Azimuth Limited Company. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0.02% or 13,451 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.