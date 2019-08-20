As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Price Declined, Keybank National Association Has Upped Stake by $578,259; Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $401,360 as Share Price Declined

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 21,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 81,867 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 60,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 3.01M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 144,615 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 134,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 5.70M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,546 shares to 32,562 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,485 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,129 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 100,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,098 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Management stated it has 31,167 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.33% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 3.20 million shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.24% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.19% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Alyeska Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Northern holds 5.82 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 754,469 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 90 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 0.77% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 5 shares. Cibc World Corp has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 47,950 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 800,058 shares.