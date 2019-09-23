As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Boosted by $15.47 Million Its Holding; Merck& Co. (MRK) Stock Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $395,495

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 88,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.90M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 91.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 594,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.00 million, up from 649,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 3.02M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.