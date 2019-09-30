As Conagra Brands (CAG) Shares Declined, Kbc Group Nv Has Trimmed by $315,302 Its Position; First Washington Trimmed Stake in Otter Tail (OTTR) by $400,400

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 18,227 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: Governor Otter Signs Proclamation Designating April as Financial Literacy Month! 2018; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 66C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 12,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 61,721 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 73,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 2.61M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold OTTR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.66 million shares or 2.56% more from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 264,003 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Iowa Bankshares accumulated 6,796 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Utd Automobile Association reported 5,878 shares stake. National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 6,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 9,065 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 107,173 shares. The California-based Reilly Fincl Lc has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 59,281 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Com holds 0% or 100,045 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 16,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares to 205,189 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corp (INDB) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CareDx To Acquire OTTR For Transplant Management Software – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why Otter Tail (OTTR) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of Conagra Brands Surged on Thursday Morning – Motley Fool” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Can We Go a Day Without Politics? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 24,570 shares to 94,656 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).