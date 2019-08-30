As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Value Declined, Jana Partners Raised Its Holding by $38.32 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Position Held by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 160,937 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 456,315 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by Arora Anil. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 140,445 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 13,451 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com invested in 11.79 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 0.29% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 52,220 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.02% or 22,194 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com accumulated 1.55M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 564 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 11,365 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mondrian Investment Partners holds 0% or 1,240 shares. Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Boston Advisors Limited Liability reported 9,333 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd reported 110,490 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt holds 77,622 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock holds 2.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 87,342 shares. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Regions has 0.53% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Iberiabank owns 37,171 shares. Addenda Capital has 11,912 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.99% or 65,592 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 1.85% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.09 million shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 63,223 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 6.13 million shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,976 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Charles Schwab Management owns 3.79 million shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.01% or 968 shares in its portfolio.

