As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Rose, Principal Financial Group Lowered by $424,629 Its Holding; As American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $1.44 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 15,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 714,074 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81M, down from 729,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 3.26M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 33,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.00M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Conagra Analysts React To Q4 Miss: ‘We View These Issues As Temporary’ – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Activist Firm Jana Partners Tees Up With Callaway Golf – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Healthy Choice Power Bowls Launch New Grain-Free Varieties – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Kills It With Euro Crash Tests; Alphabet, Arista, EA Charts To Bull You Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 138,715 shares to 145,446 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 1,496 shares. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 202 shares. Knott David M has invested 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Deprince Race & Zollo owns 850,911 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 88,642 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.10 million shares. Enterprise Services has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mariner Lc holds 0.02% or 57,589 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Company reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Exane Derivatives owns 380 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $47.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 554,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 38,946 shares. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 97,128 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 491,043 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 985,154 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.34% or 23.54M shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Com holds 941,558 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.58 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Meeder Asset accumulated 26 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Northern Trust reported 10.53 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.13% stake. Cibc invested in 48,879 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0.38% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 16.31 million shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,762 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Brings Consumers a New Level of Customization for Polaris Variable Annuities with Greater Flexibility, Personalization and Control – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.