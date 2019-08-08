As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined, Huber Capital Management Lowered Holding by $418,500; Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Its Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Stock Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 216,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 3.98 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 318,222 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.24 million for 17.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares to 573,665 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis LP has 121,268 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nomura Holdings invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 39,675 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The reported 481,164 shares. Howard Mngmt holds 207,205 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 217,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co invested in 2.10 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.01% or 14,258 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 11,889 shares. California-based Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 4,976 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 21,231 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fincl Corporation has 636 shares.