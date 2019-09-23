As Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined, Holder Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Holding by $18.20 Million; As Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Declined, Holder Viking Fund Management Has Decreased Stake by $694,800

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.50M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 5.73 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 151,700 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 171,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $706.65M for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & Company holds 2,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 497,423 shares stake. 152,001 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 324 shares. Eqis Management has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rothschild Inv Il owns 8,154 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 30 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd accumulated 564 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 134,729 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 559 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 363,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.03% or 68,465 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 150,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $34.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 29,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16.