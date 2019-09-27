As Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Valuation Rose, Huber Capital Management Boosted Stake by $2.49 Million; Cna Financial Holds Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 253.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 49,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,248 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, up from 19,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.35 lastly. It is down 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 88,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.34 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $792.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 61,785 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 05/03/2018 Comtech Awarded Three Year $123.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CMTL 2Q EPS 7.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6,700 shares to 39,295 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 121,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,197 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

More notable recent Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comtech awarded multiple orders totaling ~$3.6M – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comtech +7% after revenue beat-and-raise in fiscal Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comtech draws $1.3M for option year of Army contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CMTL shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,000 are held by Captrust Fincl. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 1.95% stake. Parkside Retail Bank And has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 49 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 172,800 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 44,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 152 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). 270,084 were accumulated by Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bogle Lp De stated it has 0.19% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Zacks Invest Management holds 29,705 shares. Century stated it has 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 18,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Management LP reported 29,775 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,382 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Blue-Chip Large-Cap Stocks That All Yield a Massive 7% or More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 53,918 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 35,790 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated reported 659,516 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 1.75 million shares. Whitnell &, a Illinois-based fund reported 800 shares. 5,120 are held by S&Co. Guggenheim Limited has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 170,604 shares. 33.24 million are owned by Icahn Carl C. Westwood Holding Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oslo Asset Management As owns 450,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).