As Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Raised Stake; Blume Capital Management Upped Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stake by $867,256

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 33,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 177,421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 144,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 1.30M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 126.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 215,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 386,310 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 170,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 473,647 shares traded or 246.12% up from the average. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space; 05/03/2018 – Comtech Awarded Three Yr $123.6M Contract From U.S. Army; 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 14/05/2018 – Ovum Identifies Comtech as Strong Challenger to Industry Leading Mapping and Navigation Providers; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Wins Text to 9-1-1 Contract in Maryland; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CMTL shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com holds 45,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Fmr Limited Com stated it has 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 352,100 shares. Bridgeway Cap, Texas-based fund reported 172,800 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 65,043 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Pcl has 56,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,100 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 338,845 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 4,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profit Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 2.32% or 112,134 shares. Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 270,084 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 292,365 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zacks accumulated 29,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 9,200 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Com reported 75,076 shares. Bp Plc reported 75,000 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 0.04% stake. Winslow Asset holds 243,031 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Axa has 478,772 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.26% or 124,570 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Company reported 15,290 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Tru Com accumulated 8,104 shares. Comm Fincl Bank invested 0.19% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mercer Capital Advisers has 480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

