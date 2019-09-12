As Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) Share Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased Position by $6.03 Million; As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Share Value Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 9,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 10,439 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 20,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 51,160 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 126.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 215,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 386,310 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 170,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.00M market cap company. It closed at $29.87 lastly. It is down 9.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm 2Q EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS GETS ORDER FROM SATELLITE OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M; 27/03/2018 – Intertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $72.0 MLN TO $76.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Names John R. Tyson Chief Sustainability Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Is Under Attack: What Investors Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 730 shares. Cornerstone reported 37 shares. 320 are owned by Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 767,332 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.01% or 18,600 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Macquarie Limited holds 25,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int invested in 212,827 shares. 16,990 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). 330,682 are held by Btim. Td Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Next Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 4,628 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.47M for 18.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares to 504,335 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).