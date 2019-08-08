As Comscore (SCOR) Stock Value Declined, Rgm Capital Lowered Position by $4.47 Million; As Banc Of California (BANC) Valuation Rose, Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $1.43 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 762,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 242,364 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Review of Underwriting Process for Loan Continues; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, down from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 1.29 million shares traded or 75.72% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Management stated it has 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 10,800 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co owns 1,890 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 170,419 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Et Al owns 0.03% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 37,025 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 2.52 million shares. 400 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 67,900 shares. Moreover, Bares Cap Mngmt has 1.82% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 2.24M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 67,854 shares. 2.03 million were reported by Weiss Multi. Rgm Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 4.14 million shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 51,120 shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 0.13% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 8.76 million shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares to 709,440 shares, valued at $86.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,073 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. 17,447 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Fmr Limited Co reported 199 shares stake. Bank Of America De accumulated 118,937 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 163 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 754 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 76,135 shares. Smith Graham And Invest LP invested 0.86% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Salzhauer Michael has 117,176 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 32,590 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com reported 6,521 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 37,434 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 55 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc owns 0.01% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 20,820 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.