As Comscore (SCOR) Shares Declined, Rgm Capital Cut Its Stake by $4.47 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Increases Position in Marathon Oil (MRO)

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 223,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.14 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, down from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 1.44M shares traded or 50.74% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 12.41 million shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.89% negative EPS growth.

