As Comscore (SCOR) Shares Declined, Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Its Holding; Gamco Investors Et Al Stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Has Boosted by $1.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 180,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 303,090 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 77,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.69M, up from 600,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 653,280 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24,936 shares to 222,327 shares, valued at $86.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 25,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. had bought 2.08 million shares worth $49.19 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 273,782 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 38,326 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0% or 48,805 shares. 5,317 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 18,241 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 26,416 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 200 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 509,671 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 1.52 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 64,614 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi reported 1.71 million shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 23,200 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Put) (NASDAQ:GT) by 680,000 shares to 880,000 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Group Llp has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 20,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Swiss National Bank stated it has 80,499 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 10,800 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,418 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 258,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 1,394 shares. 1,890 are held by Legal And General Gp Public Limited. Primecap Ca holds 8.76M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 170,419 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc reported 872,360 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has 51,120 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 26,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 651,661 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.